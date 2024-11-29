Business Standard
Home / Education / News / KPSC KAS exam 2024: Hall ticket to be released soon at official website

KPSC KAS exam 2024: Hall ticket to be released soon at official website

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the Assistant Controller Recruitment 2024 notification at its official website

KPSC KAS exam 2024

KPSC KAS exam 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Assistant Controller Recruitment 2024 notifications were made public on the Karnataka Public Service Commission's (KPSC) official website. The KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024 for the positions of Gazetted Probationer Groups "A" and "B" will shortly be made available by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC). 
 
The state-wide preliminary reexamination for Gazetted Probationer Groups "A" and "B" is set to be held on December 29, 2024. A brief notice about the admit card release for the positions has been sent by the KPSC. The short notification is available on the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in for all applicants who must appear in the exam. 
 

KPSC KAS Hall Ticket 2024: How to Download?

Step 1 : Go to the official website of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC)at https://kpsconline.karnataka.gov.in/
 
Step 2: Press on the link Gazetted Probationer Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ Hall Ticket on the home page.
 
Step 3: Give your login credentials to the link on the home page.
 
Step 4: Candidates will get the needed admit card in a new window.

More From This Section

IIM Calcutta, IIM C,

IIM CAT answer key 2024 released; Check your CAT Percentile, Score

Exam results, results

BPSC 32nd judicial services final result 2024 released, here's how to check

Education loan

UGC introduces flexible degree timelines for undergraduate students

IBPS PO 2024

IBPS PO 2024: Prelims scorecard announced at official website, details here

DU polls, Delhi University election, DU election

Students to soon get choice to shorten or extend degree duration: UGC chief

 
Step 5: Download and save it for future use.

KPSC KAS 2024: Selection Process

Candidates will be chosen based on a number of criteria, including interviews, main exams, and preliminary exams, as part of the selection procedure made public for Group A and Group B Gazetted Probationers. On December 29, 2024, the Commission is scheduled to administer the preliminary test, which will have two objective-type papers. Candidates can move on to the next round of hiring if they pass the preliminary exam.
 

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi, seeks clearances for two projects

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

BJP condemns move to make Karnataka CM chancellor of RDPR University

A policeman keeps vigil as Muslims gather at Eidgah to offer Eid al-Adha prayers, in Bhopal

FIR filed against Karnataka seer over remarks on Muslim voting rights

G Parameshwara

Talks held for changing Cong prez, cabinet reshuffle: Karnataka minister

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Lokayukta police quiz ex-MUDA Commissioner P S Kantharaju

Topics : Karnataka Admit Card Entrance Exams

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon