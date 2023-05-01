close

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 soon, Check everything you need to know of HP Board

The HP Board is expected to announce soon the release date and time for the 12th grade Arts, Science, and Commerce results. At hpbose.org, students can view their HPBOSE 12th grade result for 2023

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 soon

HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 soon. Representative Image (ANI)

Reports say that the HP Board class 12th results will be declared by this week. The HPBOSE 12th results are anticipated to be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education in the first week of May 2023. Candidates should be aware that an official confirmation regarding the release date and time of the 12th-grade results is expected to be made public in the coming weeks.
The official HP board class 12th result will be posted on hpbose.org. Candidates will be able to access the link that will be provided here to check their results. HP board class 12th results were held in two terms. The exams for term one were conducted from September 15 to October 16, and the exams for term two ended on March 31, 2023. Over 1.3 Lakh students showed up for the exams and the results were declared on January 2, 2023.




HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Where to check

After the declaration of results, students can check their results online at the official site. HP Board class 12th results can be checked at hpbose.org. To check their grades, they must use their roll number. Aside from that, students can check their HP Board results for class 12th through SMS or they can likewise obtain their results from their particular schools.



HPBOSE 12th Result 2023: Steps to check

Post declaring the result details, the board will activate the HP Board 12th Result link on the official site. To download the HP Board 12th Result 2023, candidates can follow the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to the official HP Board website.
Step 2: Select the HP Board 12th Result link. 

Step 3: Click the link for the result and enter the Class 12 Roll Number.
Step 4: Click the HPBOSE 12th Result and download the link for later.

Topics : Himachal Pradesh exam results Class 12 results

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

