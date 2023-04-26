VITEEE 2023 Result is out, declared at vit.ac.in; all you need to know

The Vellore Institute of Technology has announced the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE 2023) results today, April 26. While issuing the admit card, the tentative VITEEE 2023 result date was previously announced. The VITEEE results 2023 have been published on the official site, vit.ac.in.

The BTech entrance exam 2023 was given from April 17 to April 23, and the questions were generally moderately difficult. However, students rated each section from easy to difficult at the end of each shift.

The VITEEE counselling will be conducted from April 26 to June 14, VIT Andhra Pradesh said. But, the entire schedule and the results of the entrance exam in 2023 will be made public. SMS will also be used to send out the results of the VIT engineering entrance exam. Candidates should take part in the VITEEE counselling method in light of the positions got in the test. The institute stated that “candidates with a rank of up to 1 lakh are eligible for counselling at the Chennai and Vellore campuses”.

There were five sections on the VITEEE 2023 question paper. Physics and chemistry each had 35 questions, while mathematics had 40. English segment had 5 questions in view of a comprehensive essay and aptitude had 10 questions. According to the marking scheme, each question has one mark and incorrect answers do not result in a negative marking.