Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to announce on March 18, 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to announce soon

Bihar Board 12th 2023 results will be announced anytime after March 15, likely on March 18. BSEB will hold interviews before giving out the results, pass percentage, and top scorers' names. The board conducts a verification process for the top ten rank holders to guarantee the reliability of the results. Class 12 students had time till March 6 to file objections to questions that were 50 per cent objective. The copy-checking process is almost complete, and the results will be announced at a press conference by BSEB. The link to check the scores will be available on the official board website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, after the press conference. On the day of the results, students will get their e-mark sheets, and their schools will give out physical copies later.

In the Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, approximately 13.18 lakh Bihar students took the Intermediate final exams this year. In 2022, the Intermediate exam results were released by the Bihar Board (BSEB) on March 16.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Procedure

To check the result, students must follow the steps below:

• Bihar School Examination Board's official website is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

• Find the Intermediate result link on the home page.

• You will be redirected to a new page when you click the link in the result.

• Enter your roll code and number.

• Click the "Submit" button after filling in the information.

• The screen will show you your result.

• Check the information in the result for accuracy.

• Take a printout of your result and download it for future reference.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Notification

The BSEB will announce Class 10 results a few days after Class 12. It is expected that the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be released in the last week of this month. Students should check the official website frequently for any updates.