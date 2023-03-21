BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

Today, March 21, 2023, the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 was announced. The official date and time for the BSEB 12th result 2023 have been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Bihar board 12th results can be found on the board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for students who appeared for the class 12 in 2023.

On March 4, the Class 12 answer key 2023 was posted on the official website of the Bihar Board. By March 6, students were able to object to the answer key. The final answer key will be used to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 results. From February 1 to February 11, 2023, the BSEB Class 12 exams were given by over 13 lakh students, including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students.

Bihar board class 12th result: Details to download

1. Check out the BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Go to the link for the BSEB 12th result 2023.

3. Submit after entering the roll code, roll number, and captcha.

4. The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Take a printout of the result by downloading the PDF.

Bihar board class 12th result: Highlights