BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result declared on official website

-
ALSO READ
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is likely to announce on March 18, 2023
Bihar DElEd answer key 2022 released; here's how you can download
TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions
176 schools in UP may face derecognition over complaints of mass copying
Zomato says confident of making profit from inter-city food delivery
-
Today, March 21, 2023, the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 was announced. The official date and time for the BSEB 12th result 2023 have been announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Bihar board 12th results can be found on the board's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in for students who appeared for the class 12 board exams in 2023.
On March 4, the Class 12 answer key 2023 was posted on the official website of the Bihar Board. By March 6, students were able to object to the answer key. The final answer key will be used to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 results. From February 1 to February 11, 2023, the BSEB Class 12 exams were given by over 13 lakh students, including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students.
From February 1 to February 11, 2023, the BSEB Class 12 exams were given by over 13 lakh students, including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students.
Bihar board class 12th result: Details to download
1. Check out the BSEB's official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
2. Go to the link for the BSEB 12th result 2023.
3. Submit after entering the roll code, roll number, and captcha.
4. The Bihar Board Class 12th 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.
5. Take a printout of the result by downloading the PDF.
Bihar board class 12th result: Highlights
- Name of Exam: Bihar board 12th examination
- Name of the Board: 12th Bihar Board Exam
- Dates for the 12th exam offered by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB): February 1 to February 11, 2023
- Bihar board 12th result date and time: March 21 Bihar board 12th result 2023 from 2 pm.
- Website to check BSEB 12th results: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Credentials to check BSEB 12th result: Roll number, roll code.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .