GSEB SSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 likely be next week

Next week, the GSEB SSC Result 2023 is expected to be released. GSEB will be declaring the Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 on the official site at gseb.org

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
GSEB SSC Result 2023

GSEB SSC Result 2023. PTI Photo

Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 10:55 AM IST
Next week, the GSEB SSC Result 2023 is expected to be released. Candidates are now waiting for the Gujarat Board HSC Science Result, which has been released. The Gujarat Board SSC result 2023 will be made available on the official website, gseb.org, by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB).
Students who showed up for the GSEB 10th exam will be expected to enter their roll number to get to the marksheet. Check Gujarat Board Result 2023 tentative date and previous result patterns below.



GSEB SSC Result 2023: Overview

The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time have not been announced by GSEB, but reports indicate that the result will be released next week. Students are encouraged to regularly check the official website for the latest information regarding the Gujarat Board Results.
The Gujarat Board Class 10th exam 2023 took place between March 14 and March 28. Students must earn at least 33% of the required marks in each subject on the GSEB SSC Result 2023 for class 10th in order to be eligible for the Gujarat Education Board's GSEB 10th board exam, as indicated by previous results.

Given below are some of the highlights in the list related to the GSEB SSC Result 2023:
    • Exam Name- Secondary School Certificate (SSC)

    • Conducting Body- Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board
    • GSEB 10th Exam 2023- 14th March to 28th March 2023
    • GSEB SSC Result 2023- Likely next week
    • Time- To be announced
    • Credentials needed- Roll Number
    • Official Website- gseb.org. 

First Published: May 05 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

