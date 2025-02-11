Business Standard

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2025 out: Check steps to download scorecard

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2025 out: Check steps to download scorecard

ICMAI announced the CMA December 2024 exam results for Intermediate and Final courses. Candidates can check and download the results through the official website

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) Inter and Final exam results 2024 today, February 11. Candidates who have appeared for these examinations can check and download their CMA results 2024 from the official website, icmai.in. 
 
Students can access their results using their login credentials, i.e., registration number and password to check the CMA results for December 2024.
 
The CMA Final and CMA Inter exams results 2024 can show the candidate’s name, marks in each subject, qualification status, pass percentage, and other relevant details.

ICMAI CMA Intermediate and Final exams

The ICMAI conducted CMA Intermediate and Final exams 2024 from December 10 to 17, 2024. Exams were held in two shifts each day.
 

How to check and download ICMAI CMA December 2024 Results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download ICMAI CMA results 2024:

  • Visit the official ICMAI website, icmai.in. 
  • On the homepage, check for the "CMA Intermediate Result 2024" or "CMA Final Result 2024" link. 
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and password.
  • Once you submit the required details, your CMA December 2024 result will appear on your screen.
  • You can check and download your CMA results. 
  • You can also take a printout of your result for future reference.

ICMAI CMA December 2024: Passing Marks  

To clear the ICMAI CMA Inter examination, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks in each subject and 50 per cent overall. For CMA final exams, candidates should score at least 40 per cent in each subject.

CMA Results December 2024 Pass Percentage

Here is the pass percentage for CMA results 2024:

Intermediate exam

  • Group I: 16.10%,
  • Group II: 28.69%. 
  • Both groups: 9.89% (passed in one group)
  • Both groups: 17.77% (passed in both groups)
 
A total of 5,872 candidates successfully passed the Intermediate course.

CMA final results

  • Group III: 14.72%   
  • Group IV: 50.95% 
  • Both groups: 30.76% (passed in one group)
  • Both Groups: 22.46% (passed in both groups)

ICMAI CMA June exam

In case, candidates fail to clear the CMA Inter or Final course, candidates need to appear for the CMA June 2025 exam. ICMAI has not released the June 2025 exam dates, while active candidates need to fill out the CMA June exam form to register for the June exam.

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

