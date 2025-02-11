Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:30 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Yatra Online gains 6% on posting Q3 nos; PAT rises multifold Rev up 113%

Yatra Online gains 6% on posting Q3 nos; PAT rises multifold Rev up 113%

Yatra Online reported multifold rise in its year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit to Rs 10.07 crore as compared to Rs 1.06 crore

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yatra Online shares rose 6.4 per cent on Tuesday, logging an intraday high at Rs 99.3 per share on BSE. However, around 10:01 AM, Yatra share price was up 0.28 per cent at Rs 93.51 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39 per cent at 77,013.73. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,467.32 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 182 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 91.97 per share. 
 
The stock moved after the company posted Q3 results on Monday. Yatra Online reported multifold rise in its year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit to Rs 10.07 crore as compared to Rs 1.06 crore. Its revenue for the quarter under review increased 113.2 to Rs 235.25 crore as compared to Rs 110.34 crore a year ago.
 
 
The company earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the third quarter stood at Rs 14.6 crore, and the Ebitda margin stood at 14 per cent.  
 
Yatra closed 50 new corporate accounts during the quarter with a billing potential of Rs 280.4 crore strengthening its leadership in the corporate travel domain. 

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Market LIVE: Sensex down 350 pts, below 77,000; SMIDs tumble 2%, Financials, Auto, FMCG, Oil drag

Exam results, results

ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2025 out: Check steps to download scorecard

White House

US cyber agency puts poll security staffers who worked with states on leave

Eicher Motors bets on festive season, new launches to prop up sales

Weak Q3 margin, profit booking drags Eicher Motors 7%; analysts mixed

Avendus Capital

Avendus Capital attracts domestic insurers hunting for private funds

 
Its cash and cash equivalent and term deposit stood at Rs 182.8 crore as on December 31, 2024, and company paid Rs 24.5 crore debt during the quarter and gross debt stands at Rs 3.25 crore as on December 31, 2024.
 
"By leveraging Yatra’s tech platform within GAISL’s customer base, we expect to unlock further efficiencies, drive incremental revenue, and enhance our long-term competitive positioning. Looking ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities before us. With record corporate client Media Release acquisitions, continued expansion in MICE, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities, we are confident in our ability to reinforce our market leadership and drive sustainable value for all stakeholders," said Dhruv Shringi, whole time director cum chief executive officer.
 
Yatra Online is India’s largest corporate travel services provider and one of India's leading consumer travel companies. Through the website, www.yatra.com, mobile applications, Corporate SaaS platform, and other associated platforms, leisure and business travelers can explore, research, compare prices and book a wide range of services which include domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings.

More From This Section

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa shares buzz in weak market after many brokerages raise target price

IPO

Solarium Green Energy IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

FIIs up short bets in Nifty futures; analysts expect support at this level

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec says 'Short Strangle' ideal choice for Nifty50

Dividend

Dividend stocks: Hero MotoCorp, ITC, 8 others to remain in focus today

Topics : Dhruv Shringi CEO Yatra Online Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 earning Nifty50 Q3 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 DateSolarium Green Energy IPO allotmentBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon