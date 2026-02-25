Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICSI CS Dec 2025 result out at icsi.edu, check how to download scorecard

ICSI CS Dec 2025 result out at icsi.edu, check how to download scorecard

The ICSI has released the CS Executive and CS Professional Dec 2025 exam results. Candidates can view their scorecards on the official website at icsi.edu. These exams were held offline in Dec 2025

ICSI CS Dec 2025 result out. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the results of the Company Secretary (CS) Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) examinations for the December 2025 session today, February 25, 2026, bringing an anxious wait to an end for candidates across the country.
 
At 2 pm today, the institute will announce the results of the Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examinations, December 2025 Session. Using their login information, candidates who took the exams can download their scorecards and view their qualifying status on the official website, icsi.edu.
 
The official timetable states that ICSI held the CS Professional and Executive exams from December 22 to December 29, 2025. The candidates are now anxiously awaiting the results.
 

Official statement on ICSI CS Dec 2025 result

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Syllabus 2022) Examination will be dispatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of the result declaration, such Candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars," the official notice says.

How to check the ICSI CS Dec 2026 result?

·        Visit the official website at icsi.edu.

·        On the homepage, find the result link and press on it.
 
·        Fill in the login credentials.
 
·        Press the Submit button.
 
·        The ICSI CS Result 2026 will be showcased on the screen.
 
·        Download and save it for later reference.

ICSI CS Dec 2025 Result: Scorecard Details

·        Name of the candidate
 
·        Examination name (CS Executive / CS Professional)
 
·        Roll number
 
·        Marks obtained
 
·        Qualifying status
 
·        List of subjects
 
·        Maximum marks
 
·        Aggregate marks.

What’s next after the ICSI CS Dec 2025 Result?

As soon as the results are announced, the official e-Result-cum-Marks statement of the executive program examination (Syllabus 2022) will be posted on www.icsi.edu. The Result-cum-Marks Statement will not be provided in hard copy.
 
The dates of the upcoming CS Executive and Professional exams are set for June 1–June 7, 2026. On February 26, 2026, the application window will open.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

