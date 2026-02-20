JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Provisional answer key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Mains 2026 session 2, which was administered for admission to B.Arch and B. Planning programs, was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 19.

The answer key is currently available for candidates who took the entrance exam last week in January.

Candidates have been allowed until today, February 20, at 11:50 pm, to raise objections because it is provisional in nature. In accordance with the pattern, NTA will review the complaints made and, if necessary, revise the final answer key.

Official statement issued by NTA

The official notice says, "The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B.Planning) (January 2026), along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses, have been uploaded on the website jeemain.nta.nic.in for interested candidates to submit challenges to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged."

How to check the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Public Notice section

Step 3: Press on the link that says, "Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for Answer Key Challenge of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2026 Session 1, Paper 2A (B. Arch) & 2B (B. Planning) (January 2026)"

Step 4: The answer key will display on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same and download it. Also raise objections (if needed).

How to raise objections against the JEE Mains 2026 provisional key?

1. Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in and press on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’, then log in using your Application Number, Password, and Captcha

2. Check the Question IDs for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 (Paper 2A – B.Arch / Paper 2B – B.Planning)

3. View the ‘Correct Option’ column (official answer key). Select the appropriate Option ID(s) if you wish to challenge

4. Upload supporting documents in a single PDF file and press ‘Save your claim’

5. Review the challenged Option IDs and press ‘Save your claim and Pay Fee’ to finish the procedure.

What is next after the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Provisional Answer Key?

Registration for Session 2: You can sign up for JEE Main Session 2 (April Attempt) if you want to raise your score. Typically, registration for this session opens in early February and runs until the end of the month.

Counselling and Admission: To gain admission to B.Arch and B.Planning programs at NITs, SPAs, and other CFTIs, eligible applicants take part in JoSAA/CSAB counselling, which typically begins in July or August, following the announcement of the final results of both sessions.