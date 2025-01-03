Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / IIT Delhi opens applications for Healthcare Entrepreneurship Programme

IIT Delhi opens applications for Healthcare Entrepreneurship Programme

The programme is designed to prepare participants to address the challenges and opportunities in India's evolving healthcare landscape

Day 1: IIT Guwahati bags highest foreign job offer of Rs 2.4 crore

The curriculum includes modules on product and service development. | File Photo

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has opened applications for the third session of its Executive Programme in Healthcare Entrepreneurship and Management. The programme, in collaboration with Jaro Education, is aimed at graduates and professionals from diverse fields like medicine, engineering, and biotechnology, who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship.
 
Driven by advances in medical technology and the increasing adoption of smart devices, the healthcare sector is experiencing rapid growth. Keeping pace with the sector’ growth, IIT Delhi’s programme provides participants with practical skills in healthcare product development, business model creation, and the management of innovative healthcare solutions.
 
 
The curriculum includes modules on product and service development, design thinking, prototype testing, and commercialisation strategies, integrating the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. It aims to prepare participants to tackle the challenges and opportunities within India’s evolving healthcare landscape.
 

Also Read

IIT Delhi

IITs report rise in job offers, international placements in Phase-1

IIT Delhi, Indian Institute of Technology

IIT Delhi, IISc make mark in QS Rankings for sustainability and environment

AAI issues show-cause to DIAL after IIT-Delhi report finds structural gaps

AAI issues show-cause to DIAL after IIT-Delhi report finds structural gaps

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor joins hands with IITs on battery, electrification research

Pharma companies step up use of advanced technologies to improve processes medical technology

UCL inks trilateral pact with AIIMS, IIT-D to scale up medtech innovation

Key highlights of the programme:

 

>Prestigious certificate from CEP, IIT Delhi

 

>Top-tier faculty from IIT Delhi and industry experts

 

>Holistic curriculum blending concepts and applications

 

>Practical exposure through projects and hands-on learning

 

>Rich peer networking opportunities with a diverse cohort

 
Participants will learn from a distinguished faculty comprising IIT Delhi professors, industry experts, and healthcare professionals, including faculty from AIIMS, mentions a press statement from IIT Delhi. The course is structured to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world applications, offering hands-on experience through projects and practical exposure, it says.
 
Applications are now open, with the programme set to begin in March 2025. The course is intended for medical professionals, engineers, researchers, and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to contribute to healthcare innovation in India.
 

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

Punjab PCS releases PSCSCCE-2025 notification for 322 posts; how to apply

Exam, National exam

CUET PG 2025: Registration started at official website, check details

CTET 2024

CTET 2024: Answer Key released at official website; link to download

Exam, National exam

UGC NET 2024 exam today: Key rules and instructions for candidates

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

JEE Mains 2025 Exam Date: Paper 1 schedule released, exam pattern revised

Topics : AIIMS IIT Delhi Entrepreneurship healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentUGC NET 2024 ExamHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon