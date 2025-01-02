Business Standard

JEE Mains 2025 Exam Date: Paper 1 schedule released, exam pattern revised

The JEE Main 2025 exam pattern has been revised. According to the latest pattern, Section B will no longer feature optional questions. Each subject will have five mandatory questions

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JEE Main 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, Session 1 schedule. This Phase includes Paper 1, primarily for BTech aspirants.
 
Candidates who have registered for the NTA JEE 2025 exam can check the schedule through the official website.
 
The official notification indicates that the JEE Mains exam will take place at various exam centres across the country and 15 cities outside India.

JEE Main 2025: Exam Schedule 

  • Paper: BE/BTech
  • Exam date: 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 January
  • Shift: First shift (9 am-12noon), Second shift (3 pm-6 pm) 
  • Paper: 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning) and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning both) 
  • Exam Date: January 30 
  • Shift: Second shift (3 pm-6 pm) 

JEE Main 2025: Exam Pattern 

The National Testing Agency has revised the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern. According to the updated pattern, Section B will no longer come with optional questions. 
 
 
Each subject will have five questions, which will all need to be answered by the students. The JEE Main syllabus will cover topics from three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. This revision of the exam pattern will apply to all three papers: Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), Paper 2 A (B Arch), and Paper 2 B (B Planning). 

The JEE Main 2025 exam will consist of three papers: 
  • Paper 1: BTech, BE (75 multiple-choice questions, 300 marks) 
  • Paper 2A: BArch (77 questions, 400 marks) 
  • Paper 2B: BPlan (100 questions, 400 marks) 
The Paper 2 of JEE Main will be virtually conducted, except for the drawing section.
 
Apart from Hindi, English and Gujarati, the JEE Main exam will be conducted in multiple languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.
 
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 and around 13.8 lakh have registered, which is the highest number of candidates ever registered for the examination. This number is 1.6 lakh candidates more than the previous year when 12.21 lakh registered for the JEE Main 2024 Session 1.
 
To qualify for the exams, candidates need a minimum 95 percentile which is around scoring between 170 to 180 marks in the examination. Candidates who are aiming for the 99.9 percentile should score between 240 and 280.
 

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

