IITs report rise in job offers, international placements in Phase-1

Commenting on the ongoing placement season, Prof Naresh Varma Datla, professor-in-charge, Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT-D, said that the institute has had a very good start

IIT Delhi (Source/ IIT Delhi)

Sanket Koul Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

With the Phase-1 of placement season over in most Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), institutes have recorded a rise in number of offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs) and international job offers, from last year’s figures.
 
IIT Delhi (IIT-D) on Monday announced that it had received more than 1,200 offers, including pre-placement offers, till now — an increase from the 1,050 offers reported by the institute for the same period last year.
 
Similarly, IIT Kanpur (IIT-K) received 1,109 offers from over 250 companies in Phase-1, a 12 per cent rise from 989 offers received by the institute in this phase last year.
 
 
While both the institutes have not publicly shared the median package and breakup of sectors, IITs have reported offers from across a diverse range of industries.
 
Major recruiters, with double-digit offers at IIT campuses this year so far, include American Express, Barclays, BCG, Cars24, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Google, Intel India, Meesho, Micron Technology, Microsoft, OLA, Oracle, Reliance, and Qualcomm.

The IITs have also recorded an increase in international offers in Phase 1. “One of the key highlights of this year’s Phase-1 placement session was the 28 international offers secured by students, reflecting a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous year,” IIT-K said in an official communication.
 
IIT-D added that it received more than 50 international offers from 15 organisations from countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, and the United States.
 
The IITs also recorded a significant rise in placements within core industries in this phase, driven by increased student interest in these sectors. “Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) contributed notably, with BPCL emerging as the top recruiter in this category,” IIT-K said in its communication.
 
“With a significant rise in offers across core industries and international placements, we are optimistic about further growth during Phase-2, which will commence in mid-January 2025,” Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office at IIT-K, said.
 
Commenting on the ongoing placement season, Prof Naresh Varma Datla, professor-in-charge, Office of Career Services (OCS) at IIT-D, said that the institute has had a very good start.
 
“We believe that a similar trend will continue in the upcoming days as well,” he added.

