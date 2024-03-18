Sensex (    %)
                             
Bihar Board 12th Results 2024: BSEB to declare soon on official website

BSEB is expected to declare the date and time for the Class 12th or Intermediate final exam results soon. According to the information accessible, these results are anticipated by March end

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the results of the Intermediate (Class 12) board exam 2024 soon. As per media reports, the Bihar Board 12th result is supposed to be announced before Holi. 
Once out, students will be able to see their scorecards by reaching the official site at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students will require their roll codes and roll numbers to get to the scorecards. So far, an official confirmation with respect to the BSEB Inter result release date is anticipated. The answer key has previously been announced and the topper verification procedure started a week ago. Students need to get 33 marks out of 100 to finish the test.
Bihar Board Inter Result 2024: Steps to check via SMS

To view the BSEB inter exam marks via SMS, follow the given steps:
Step 1: Visit the message box of your mobile and type 'BIHAR 12 Roll Number'.
Step 2: Type BIHAR 12 Roll Number to 56263.
Step 3: The result will be available as an SMS on your screen.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2024: Steps to view via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the digilocker.gov.in or display the DigiLocker app on your mobile phone
Step 2: Choose the option Bihar board and then pick class 12 result
Step 3: Enter the needed information and proceed
Step 4: The result will showcase on the screen.

Bihar Board Inter Result: Steps to check via website

    • Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
    • On the home page, open the Inter or Class 12th result link given.
    • Give your roll code and roll number on the login window.
    • View and download your result.

Topics : Bihar Board result BSEB Class 12 results

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

