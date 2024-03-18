Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SSC GD 2024: Tentative Answer key to be released by commission soon

The Staff Selection Commission will upload SSC GD answer keys at the official website at ssc.gov.in. Once announced, applicants can view the answer keys with the 'Answer Key' tab

SSC recruitment 2019

SSC GD 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is reportedly going to declare tentative answer keys of the Constable GD computer-based examination (CBE) soon. The primary phase of the recruitment test for Constable openings in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment exam was conducted from February 14 to March 7. 
The commission will upload answer keys straightaway. When announced, applicants can view SSC GD answer keys inside the 'Answer Key' tab on ssc.gov.in.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

SSC GD 2024: List of posts 

    • BSF: 6,174
    • CISF: 11,025
    • AR: 1,490
    • ITBP: 3,189
    • SSF: 296
    • CRPF: 3,337
    • SSB: 635. 

SSC GD: Post selection process

Post getting the first phase of the selection cycle, selected applicants will show up for Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification rounds.

SSC GD: Steps to download 

Step 1: Go to the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Press the answer key page.
Step 3: Next showcase the Constable GD answer key download link.
Step 4: Fill in your login details, if needed.
Step 5: View the answer key and save a hard copy for the future.

SSC GD: Insights 

SSC informed that it won't set up any waiting list/reserve list after the announcement of the final result. Thus, the list announced alongside results will be final. 
There is negative marking in the SSC GD test for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be reduced. It is vital to take note that the score reported by the commission won't be equivalent to the one deducted from the answer key while considering the marking scheme. The commission will additionally standardise this score.

Also Read

Assam Police Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 269 Constable posts today

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

SSC CPO Result 2023: Final results soon at ssc.nic.in; details inside

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

RPSC JLO answer key 2023 released, here's how to check and download

NEET UG 2024: Application correction window opens today at official website

No change in CUET-UG schedule in view of Lok Sabha elections: UGC chairman

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam 2024: All about Bihar School Teacher recruitment exams

NEET MDS 2024: NBEMS to release admit card nationwide today at nbe.edu.in

Telangana Government to conduct TET before DSC Recruitment; Details inside

Topics : SSC result SSC exam SSC CGL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon