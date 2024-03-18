SSC GD 2024: Tentative Answer key to be released by commission soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is reportedly going to declare tentative answer keys of the Constable GD computer-based examination (CBE) soon. The primary phase of the recruitment test for Constable openings in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment exam was conducted from February 14 to March 7.

The commission will upload answer keys straightaway. When announced, applicants can view SSC GD answer keys inside the 'Answer Key' tab on ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD 2024: List of posts

• BSF: 6,174

• CISF: 11,025

• AR: 1,490

• ITBP: 3,189

• SSF: 296

• CRPF: 3,337

• SSB: 635.

SSC GD: Post selection process

Post getting the first phase of the selection cycle, selected applicants will show up for Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification rounds.

SSC GD: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Press the answer key page.

Step 3: Next showcase the Constable GD answer key download link.

Step 4: Fill in your login details, if needed.

Step 5: View the answer key and save a hard copy for the future.

SSC GD: Insights

SSC informed that it won't set up any waiting list/reserve list after the announcement of the final result. Thus, the list announced alongside results will be final.

There is negative marking in the SSC GD test for every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be reduced. It is vital to take note that the score reported by the commission won't be equivalent to the one deducted from the answer key while considering the marking scheme. The commission will additionally standardise this score.