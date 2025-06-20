Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / India rises in QS World Rankings, 54 institutions ranked in 2026 list

India rises in QS World Rankings, 54 institutions ranked in 2026 list

The number will rise further, said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the back of India's National Education Policy's thrust on research, innovation, and internationalisation.

IIT Bombay (Source/Wikipedia)

IIT Bombay (Source/Wikipedia)

Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

   
India’s higher education institutes scaled up global rankings with a record 54 universities being pegged as the global best, according to QS World University Rankings in 2026. It is up from 46 in 2025 and 45 in 2024, making India’s representation the fourth-largest after the US, UK, and China.
 
The number will rise further, said education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the back of India’s National Education Policy’s thrust on research, innovation,  and internationalisation. “Our government is committed to furthering research and innovation ecosystems for the benefit of India’s youth,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. IIRF also came out with India’s top research institutes on Thursday. 
 

Top 5 in research excellence  (Non-IT &  Non-Engineering) 2025 

  • IISc Bangalore
  • AIIMS, New Delhi
  • Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai
  • ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa-New Delhi
  • Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
 

Source: IIRF

 

More From This Section

PremiumRittika Chanda Parruck MBE, Director Education India, British Council

15 UK universities could set up campus in Indian cities in 3 years

PM Modi's Odisha visit on June 20,2025

Schools to stay shut in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack due to PM Modi's visit

university, college, education, education loan

Uttar Pradesh govt to invest around ₹325 cr in digital education push

IIT Delhi tops India in QS world rankings 2026

QS World Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi leads India's charge with 123rd rank

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi tops India in QS World Rankings, record 54 varsities make cut

Topics : Education ministry Indian education Educational institutes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon