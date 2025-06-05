Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JAC Class 12 Arts 2025 results announced: check complete toppers list here

JAC Class 12 Arts 2025 results announced: check complete toppers list here

The JAC has announced the Class 12th Arts streams results 2025 today. Along with the results, the board has also shared the toppers' list

JAC 12th Arts results 2025 announced today

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, has announced the Class 12 Arts stream results for the 2025 intermediate board exams today at 2 PM. Students can access their results on the official website: jacresults.com by using their login credentials.

Jharkhand JAC board 12th Arts results 2025: Pass percentage

This year, the JAC Board 12th Arts results 2025 reported a pass percentage of 96.62 per cent.
  • Total students registered: 2,28,959
  • Total students appeared: 2,27,222
  • Total students passing: 2,17,273
  • Pass percentage: 95.62 per cent

JAC board 12th Arts results 2025: Toppers' list

To be out soon.

How to check and download the JAC 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 12th Arts results 2025:
 
  • Visit the official website, jacresults.com.
  • Click on the “JAC 12th Arts Result 2025” link.
  • Enter your login credentials on the login page.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
  • Students can download and print the results for future reference.

JAC 12th Arts Grading System

Marks Range Grade Remarks
80% and above A+ Excellent
60% – 80% A Very Good
45% – 60% B Good
33% – 45% C Average
Below 33% D Marginal

How to check and download results via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check and download JAC 12th Arts results via SMS:

Open the messaging application on your mobile.
Type “RESULT JAC12 RollCode RollNumber”
Send the message to 56263
 

How to download the JAC 12th Arts results 2025 through DigiLocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the DigiLocker website or download the application.
  • Log in with your existing credentials or create a new account.
  • Link your Aadhaar if not already done.
  • Go to the ‘Partner Documents’ section and select “JAC.”
  • Enter the required details and exam year.
  • Download your digital marksheet.

JAC 12th Arts results 2025: Official website

Here are the websites to access JAC 12th Arts results 2025:
  • jacresults.com
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in

JAC 12th Arts results 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard

Here is the list of details mentioned on the JAC 12th scorecard:
  • Roll number and code
  • Student’s name
  • Stream (Arts/Science/Commerce)
  • Parent’s names
  • Theory and practical subject-wise marks
  • School/College name
  • Division and total marks

JAC Science and Commerce results 2025: Pass percentage 

Here’s the pass percentage for science and commerce streams:
  • Science Stream: 79.26%
  • Commerce Stream: 91.92%

Topics : Board results Jharkhand exam results

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

