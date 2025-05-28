Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / RBSE 10th results 2025 out: Here's steps to check, pass percentage and more

RBSE 10th results 2025 out: Here's steps to check, pass percentage and more

Rajasthan board has released the RBSE 10th results 2025 through the official website. Here's how to check the results, pass percentage, and more

Representative Image (ANI)

Representative Image (ANI)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the RBSE Class 10 results 2025 on May 28, in a press conference which took place at 4 pm.
 
The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, joined the press conference through VC from Kota to announce the results. Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma also attended the press conference along with other officers.
 
Students who appeared for the board examination can check and download their results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
 
This year, a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination as the RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. 
 

RBSE 10th results 2025: Pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.6 per cent. Once again, girl students have outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.08%, while boys reported 93.16 per cent. 

Also Read

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Class 10 results 2025 to be out today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Education, Students, Student, Study

RBSE 8th Class results 2025 out at rajpsp.nic.in, check pass percentage

Results, Exam results

RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025 to be out shortly at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Class 10th results 2025 is likely to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

Rajasthan 10th topper: Khushi Saini secures top rank 

Khushi Saini has reportedly emerged as the top scorer in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations. 

How to check and download the RBSE 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE 10th results 2025:
  • Visit the official RBSE results website.
  • On the home page, check for the “RBSE 10th Result 2025” link.
  • Enter your login details, such as roll number and any other required details.
  • Once you submit, your RBSE 10th results will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 10th results 2025: Official websites to check results

Here are the official websites to check RBSE 10th results 2025:
  • rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • rajresults.nic.in
  • results.digilocker.gov.in

Rajasthan board exam result 2025 through SMS

Students can also check the RBSE 10th results through SMS. They need to type RJ10 space Roll Number and send the message to 56263 or 5676750. Their RBSE 10th results will be sent to them directly to their phone.
 

More From This Section

AP EAMCET 2025

AP EAMCET 2025: Answer Key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; download now

Results, Exam results

RBSE 10th results 2025: How to check results if official website crashes?

College students, students

Haryana SSC CET recruitment 2025: Check dates, eligibility, deadline & more

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Summer vacations 2025: Check complete state-wise school reopening dates

youngsters

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2025: Registration process extended till June 3

Topics : Rajasthan Board results Rajasthan Board Board results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon