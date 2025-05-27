Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / JAC 10th results 2025 date, time: Results to be out today at jacresults.com

JAC 10th results 2025 date, time: Results to be out today at jacresults.com

The Jharkhand board is releasing the Class 10th results 2025 today at 11.30 am through a press conference. Students can access their results through the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Female students, School girls

JAC 10th results 2025 releasing today (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

JAC 10th results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce the Matric or Class 10th exam results 2025 today, May 27, through a press conference scheduled at 11.30 am.
 
Thereafter, students who appeared for the exam can access their results using login credentials on the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.
 
JAC conducted the board examination from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The Class 10th examination took place from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, while Class 12th examination was conducted in the afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.
 
The practical examination for secondary class took place from March 4, 2025 to March 20, 2025, while the practical examination for Intermediate Science, Commerce and Arts held from March 4, 2025, to March 20, 2025.
 

JAC 10th results 2025: Press conference

According to the Jharkhand board, the JAC Matric results will be released through the press conference at 11.30 am scheduled to take place at JAC auditorium in Ranchi.

Also Read

Gun, Pistol

CPI (Maoist) commander killed in encounter with forces in Jharkhand

Security Forces, naxalism

CPI (Maoist) with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

Covid 19, Covid-19, covid

Ranchi in Jharkhand reports state's first Covid case in current wave

Two Maoists killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

Two Maoists killed in gunfight in Jharkhand

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

No deputy speaker in eight state assemblies, says think tank report

JAC 10th results 2025 time

The JAC class 10th results will be announced today at 11.30 am, but students would be able to check and download their results only after 12.30 pm.

How to check and download JAC 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JAC 10th results 2025:
  • Visit the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
  • On the home page, check for the “JAC 10th Result 2025” link.
  • Enter your login details, such as roll number and other required information.
  • Your JAC Class 10 results 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

JAC 10th results 2025: Previous year's pass percentage

Last year, a total of 4,21,678 students enrolled for the JAC 10th examination, out of which 4,18,623 candidates appeared in it and 3,78,398 passed the examination, taking the total pass percentage to 90.39 per cent. Girls performed better than boys in 2024 with a pass rate of 91 per cent, while boys managed to secure 89.70 per cent.

More From This Section

University of Liverpool

University of Liverpool to open Bengaluru campus, start by August 2026

Education, Students, Student, Study

RBSE 8th Class results 2025 out at rajpsp.nic.in, check pass percentage

Results, Exam results

RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025 to be out shortly at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

College students, students

MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025 out today at mbose.in. Check details

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Summer vacations 2025: Check complete state-wise school reopening dates

Topics : Jharkhand jharkhand board results Indian education Board results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon