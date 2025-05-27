Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 12:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / JAC 10th results 2025 out today at jacresults.com, check pass percentage

JAC 10th results 2025 out today at jacresults.com, check pass percentage

Jharkhand board announced the JAC 10th results 2025 today through the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Check pass percentage, steps to check and more

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

JAC 10th results 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announced JAC Class 10th results 2025 today, May 27, through a press conference. Students can check and download their results through the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com, using their login credentials.

JAC 10th results 2025: Pass percentage

This year, a total of 433944 students applied for the Class 10 board exam, out of which 431488 appeared and 395755 have passed. As per reports, 2,21,040 students have cleared the JAC matric examination with first division. The JAC Class 10th board exam reported pass percentage of 91.71 per cent.

JAC Class 10th results 2025: date and time

The Jharkhand board announced the JAC Matric results 2025 today at 11.30 am through a press conference. However, students would be able to download their results only after 12.30 pm. 

JAC 10th results 2025: Top performing district

Kodarma district is the top performer among all districts.
 

JAC 10th results 2025: How to check and download the matric results?

Here are the simple steps to check the JAC 10th results 2025:

  • Visit the official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
  • Check for the “JAC 10th Result 2025” link available on the homepage.
  • Thereafter, enter your login details, such as roll number and other required information.
  • Then the JAC 10th results 2025 will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

JAC board examination

The Jharkhand board conducted the JAC 10th board examination from February 11 to March 3, 2025. The Class 10th and Class 12th examinations were held in two shifts from 9:45 AM to 1 PM and from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, respectively.
 
The practical examinations for Class 10th and 12th were held from March 4 to March 20, 2025.

JAC Jharkhand 10th results 2025: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check JAC Jharkhand 10th results 2025:
  • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
  • jacresults.com

JAC 10th results 2025: Check details

Here are the details mentioned on JAC 10th results 2025: 
  • 1. Student’s Name
  • 2. Roll Number
  • 3. Roll Code
  • 4. Father’s Name
  • 5. Mother’s Name
  • 6. School Name
  • 7. Subject wise marks
  • 8. Division
  • 9. Total Marks obtained
 

First Published: May 27 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

