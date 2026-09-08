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Home / Education / News / JAC Jharkhand Class 10, 12 board supplementary result 2026 expected soon

JAC Jharkhand Class 10, 12 board supplementary result 2026 expected soon

The JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2026 date and time are expected to be out soon. Result details will be available at jacresults.nic.in

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2026

JAC Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2026. Photo: Shutterstock

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results soon. The supplementary exams were held from August 7 to August 14, 2026.
 
Candidates who appeared for the compartment exams can visit the board's official website to check their results and download their marksheets.

Steps to check and download JAC Supplementary Marksheets 2026

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jacresults.nic.in
 
Step 2: Click on the JAC Supplementary Result link
 
Step 3: Click on the Class 10/Class 12 supplementary result link

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Step 4: Log in using the roll number and roll code
 
Step 5: The supplementary marksheet will be displayed on the screen
 
 
Step 6: Download the marksheet for future reference

Official websites to download JAC Supplementary Result 2026

Once the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results 2026 are declared, students can login and download their marksheets from these official websites:
 
· jacresults.nic.in
 
· jacexamportal.in
 
· jac.jharkhand.gov.in

What details are mentioned on the JAC supplementary scorecard?

· Student's name
 
· Roll number
 
· School name
 
· Subject-wise marks
 
· Total marks
 
· Grade
 
· Qualifying status
 

What happens after the JAC Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Result 2026?

Students can collect their original marksheets and final certified pass certificates from their schools a few weeks after the online results are declared.
 
Students who are still unable to pass the required subjects can review their options for appearing as private candidates or regular students in the next annual board examinations.

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Topics : Jharkhand Board board examinations board exams Class 12 results Class 10 results

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:43 AM IST