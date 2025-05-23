Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / JEE Advanced results 2025 are expected to be released soon. Details here

JEE Advanced results 2025 are expected to be released soon. Details here

The IIT Kanpur is likely to release the JEE Advanced results 2025 soon at jeeadv.ac.in. Here's all you need to know

student, studying, education, college, kota

JEE Advanced results 2025 to be out soon (Photo: Pexels)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JEE Advanced results 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is expected to release the JEE Advanced 2025 results soon on its official website, jeeadv.ac.in. 
 
The institute released the response sheet for the exam on May 22, 2025, and the provisional answer keys will be displayed on May 26. The final answer key is likely to be released on June 2, 2025.
 
Once the results are out, qualified students will participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling to get admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.
 
The institute will share the detailed counselling schedule and process once the results are announced. 
 

The test aims to evaluate students based on their understanding of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics through application-based questions, which are designed to test analytical and problem-solving skills.
 
This year, a total of 1,87,223 candidates appeared for the exam, which includes 1,43,810 boys and 43,413 girls.

How to check and download JEE Advanced results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the JEE Advanced results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, i.e., jeeadv.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the “JEE Advanced result 2025 link.”
  • A new page will open where candidates need to enter their login credentials.
  • Once they click the submit button, their results will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Advanced results 2025: Cut-Off

The IIT Kanpur will release the JEE Advanced Cut-Off Marks along with the results. In 2024, the JEE Advanced cut-off marks witnessed a notable rise across all categories compared to 2023, which shows competition is intensifying. 
 
Last year, the General and EWS categories cut-off rose to 378, which was 348 in 2023. The OBC-NCL cut-off increased to 383 from 352. The SC and ST cut-offs increased to 364 and 366, respectively, compared to 331 and 323 the year before.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

