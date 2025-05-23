Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
INI CET 2025 results to be out tomorrow at aiimsexams.ac.in, details here

AIIMS Delhi will announce the INI CET 2025 results tomorrow. Candidates can download the results through the official website, i.e., aiimsexams.ac.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

INI CET 2025 Result: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), New Delhi, is set to announce the INI CET 2025 July session results tomorrow, May 24.
 
Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) on May 17, 2025, can check and download the results through the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
 
These results will decide the future of thousands of students seeking admission in prestigious institutes such as AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST, offering MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh (6 years), and MDS courses.
 
Candidates who clear the counselling rounds will proceed to the online counselling rounds, where they can register, submit preferences and secure their seats in the top medical institutes across the country.
 

INI CET 2025 results dates

  • INI CET 2025 July Session Exam: May 17, 2025
  • INI CET 2025 July Session Result Date: May 24, 2025
  • INI CET 2025 Counselling Registration: To be announced
  • INI CET 2025 Seat Allotment: To be announced

How to check INI CET 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the INI CET 2025 results:

  • Visit the official website, i.e., aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the home page, check for the “Academic courses” section.
  • Click on ‘INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))’ followed by ‘INI CET July 2025 Session result link’.
  • Enter your login credentials, such as application number, Exam Unique Code, and password.
  • The scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout of their scorecard for counselling and admission processes.

INI CET 2025 results: Counselling and seat allotment

Candidates who have cleared the examination can participate in the INI CET 2025 counselling process, which is conducted online. The counselling also includes registration, choice filling, and seat allotment as per merit list and preferences. 
 
A total of 1,235 seats are available for the July session, and all the candidates should bring their original documents for the verification process and pay the required tuition fee to confirm their admission.

INI CET 2025 results: Tie-Break criteria

If two or more students secured the same marks, then the tie-break criteria will be applied:
Fewer negative responses: The candidate who has given fewer incorrect answers will be ranked higher.
Older in Age: If the tie persists, the older candidate will be ranked higher.

INI CET 2025 results: Details mentioned in the scorecard

Here is the list of details mentioned in the INI CET 2025 results:
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • All India Rank
  • Percentile Score
  • Category
  • Category-wise Rank

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

