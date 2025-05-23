Friday, May 23, 2025 | 10:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 to be out soon at sbi.co.in. Steps to check

SBI will soon announce the SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 at sbi.co.in. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies

SBI, State Bank Of India(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI Clerk Mains results 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon release the SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 through its official website. Candidates who appeared in the Mains exam can check and download their results through the official website, sbi.co.in, using their login credentials.
 
Although candidates are eagerly waiting for the results, SBI has not shared any official announcement related to the exact date of the results. Candidates are advised to check the latest updates regularly.

SBI Clerk Mains examination dates

SBI conducted the prelims exams on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, and the results were released on March 28. Candidates who cleared the prelims examination were eligible to appear for the Mains examination, which was held on April 10 and 12, 2025. The Mains question paper consists of 190 questions of 200 marks. 
 
 
The Mains examination paper consisted of a total of 190 questions carrying 200 marks. The 2-hour 40-minute Mains exam was an objective-type test. There was a negative marking in the exam as well. For every wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks were deducted.
 
The questions were asked from the following sections:

  • General/ Financial Awareness
  • General English
  • Quantitative Aptitude 
  • Reasoning Ability and 
  • Computer Aptitude

How to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI Clerk Mains results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the “Careers" section.
  • Click on “Current Openings".
  • Look for the “Junior Associate Mains Result 2025" link and click on it.
  • Enter your login credentials, such as registration number and password or date of birth.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
There are a total of 13,735 vacancies for the Junior Associate position. The starting salary of an SBI Clerk is going to be Rs 17,900 per month, including the basic pay along with two advance increments for graduates.

SBI Clerk results 2025: Selection process

All the shortlisted candidates must participate in the language proficiency test. After this round, they will have to appear for the document verification process.

SBI Clerk Main results 2025: Where to check results?

Here are the official website links to check results: 
  • sbi.co.in and 
  • sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

