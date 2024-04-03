Sensex (    %)
                             
Bihar Sakshamta result 2024 is out for classes 9-12, here's how to check

BSEB has released the result of the Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency examination for teachers of classes 9-12. Candidates can check the results on the official website, bsebsakshamta.com

Education, students, teachers, professors

BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha result 2024 is released

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

The result for the Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency examination for teachers of classes 9, 10 and classes 11, 12 teachers has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Teachers who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the board's official website, bsebsakshamta.com.

The skill examination was passed by 98 per cent of class 9-10 teachers and 97.18 per cent of class 11-12 teachers. Applicants can check their class 9-10 BSEB Sakshamta result 2024 on the official website, bsebsakshamta.com, and the results for class 11-12 will be available on the official website after 12 am.
A total of 20,842 teachers appeared in the competency examination for class 9-10 teachers and out of these 20,354 teachers passed it. In the class 11-12 examination, 5,313 candidates cleared the examination out of 5,467 candidates.

The Bihar board took the first competence exam 2024 in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 26 to March 6 to check the qualified status of the teachers of these classes. The examination was held in two shifts, the first shift was from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the second shift was from 3 pm.


The Bihar Board conducted the competency examination or Sakshamta Pariksha for teachers of classes 1-5, 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12 from February 26 to March 6. 

The answer key for the examination was out on March 19 and the objection window was opened on the same day.

How to download the BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha result 2024?

  • First, visit the official website at bsebsakshamta.com.
  • On the home page, check for the result tab.
  • On the login page, enter your application number and date of birth on the right side of the page.
  • On the home page, check for the result.
  • Download the result page and save it for future reference.

Topics : Teacher's Eligibility Test Teachers exam results education

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

