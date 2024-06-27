JEECUP 2024: UP Polytechnic results to be out soon at official website

Today, the UP Polytechnic 2024 results will be released by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The authority will refresh the UP Polytechnic result 2024 link on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates should keep the application number and password ready to view the UPJEE result 2024. The candidate's overall score and rank will be included in the result. The JEECUP result for 2024 must be downloaded by qualified candidates for use in the counselling process. The JEECUP Entrance Exam was held from June 13 to June 20, 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp JEECUP 2024: Steps to check • Go to the UPJEE 2024 official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in 2024

• Press on the link to the JEECUP 2024 Result.

• A new window will display including the JEECUP candidate login portal.

• Fill in your JEECUP application number, date of birth and security pin.

• After successful login, candidates will search the JEECUP 2024 result online.

• Download the JEECUP 2024 result and take a printout of it for future use.

JEECUP 2024: Result preparation

The normalisation procedure will be followed by the authorities when preparing the JEECUP 2024 result. Any discrepancy between papers submitted on different days will be lessened by the JEECUP normalised scores. On June 21, 2024, the authorities made the provisional JEECUP 2024 answer key available.

By June 23, 2024, students were able to raise objections to the provisional key. Based on the objections that were received, the authority will prepare the JEECUP final answer key for 2024. The JEECUP Polytechnic result 2024 will be founded on the final answer key.

JEECUP 2024: Counselling process

The authorities will conduct counselling for qualified candidates following the announcement of the JEECUP 2024 result. The officials will hold the JEECUP counselling in different rounds. After releasing the results, the authorities will announce the JEECUP 2024 counselling dates.

Students who pass the exam are required to take part in the counselling process. It will be held in 5 rounds including one final round. The counselling system will consist of choice of institution and course, fee deposit, document verification, and reporting of students admitted to the institution.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh: Overview

In 1986 and 1987, JEECUP was established to hold a state-level admission test to all polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has been given the task of running the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic because of the nature of the work.

JEECUP 2024 offers courses in a variety of fields, including technology, engineering, and pharmacy. The entrance test was held as a computer-based test that evaluated the aptitude and knowledge of the applicants in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.