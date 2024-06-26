CET Haryana 2024: HSSC declares revised CET results for Group-C posts

The revised results of the Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). Candidates for the CET can access the revised scores and download them from the HSSC's official website at hssc.gov.in. A registration number as well as an email address or mobile phone number are required login credentials to view the scorecard. The CET exam took place on November 5 and 6, 2022. The Skill Test took place on December 30 and 31, 2023, and January 6, 7, and 14, 2024, respectively. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp More about the CET Haryana 2024 For Group-C positions, the test was conducted by the HSSC on November 5 and 6, 2022. This modification is as per a judgement by the High Court, which was delivered on May 31, 2024. The court ordered the Commission to update the CET results, which should be solely based on CET scores, disregarding additional scores for socioeconomic criteria.

For all candidates who took the CET in November 2022, this notice is very important. They are able to see their updated standing based solely on their exam performance and review their revised scores.

CET Haryana 2024: Steps to download

The website says, “All candidates who appeared in Group-C Stage-1 CET examination will be able to view their results from this portal.” Candidates who showed up for the CET examination can follow the given steps to check the scores:

Step 1: Go to the official website at www.hssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, press the ‘Revised Result of Common Eligibility Test (CET)- 2022 Stage 1’ link.

Step 3: Now enter the ‘Registered candidate’ option in the top right corner.

Step 4: This will route to the candidate to the particular page where they can check and download their updated results by filling the login credentials

Step 5: View and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

What is CET Haryana?

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) is a recruitment exam for Haryana's Group C and Group D government jobs, conducted by HSSC. The HSSC conducts the CET at two levels. For Group C posts, the first CET is used, and for Group D posts, the second CET is used.

After the CET Exam, there is also a Mains exam for Group C post selection. The HSSC fills Group D positions directly on the basis of the CET Group D Exam.