JKBOSE Results 2024: Class 10, 12 results expected to be declared on June 7

The Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will declare the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2024 for the Annual (Regular) exam for the soft zone and hard zone areas of UT of Jammu Kashmir on June 7, according to multiple reports.

Students who had appeared in the exam can view and download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 and the JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2024 by going to the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in. The Class 10 tests were conducted from March 7 to April 3, while the Class 12 exams were held from March 6 to March 28.

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: How to Check?

• Visit the official website of the Jammu & Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) at jkbose.nic.in.

• Search for the link that says, “Click Here to Download JKBOSE Result 2024.”

• Fill in the login details like roll number. Now, press on the submit option.

• Your JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 will be showcased on the screen.

• Download the JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2024 and JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2024 and take a printout for later.

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Check via SMS

In case of any internet issue, students can view their marks following the steps given below and the results will be send on the same phone number:

• For JKBOSE 10th results 2024- Enter JKBOSE 10 ROLL NO>.Send a text to 5676750.

• For JKBOSE 12th results 2024- Enter JKBOSE 12 ROLLNO> Send a text message to 567675.

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: Marking scheme

Students should achieve at least 33% marks in every subject to pass the exams. The individuals who fail to meet this necessity must re-appear for the compartment tests.

Students are encouraged to regularly check JKBOSE's official website and social media accounts for any new information.