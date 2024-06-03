KTET 2024: Hall ticket date postponed to June 10, admit card not today

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPV) will now issue the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2024 admit card on June 10 instead of today i.e, June 3. Those who have registered for the competitive exam can log on to the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in to download the KTET 2024 admit card when it becomes available.

On June 22 and 23, the KTET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted. The KTET 2024 will be held in two shifts from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

KTET 2024: Exam pattern

The KTET 2024 exam contains four papers, each taking care of various teaching categories. Category 1 is intended for teachers dealing with lower primary classes, category 2 for upper primary classes, category 3 for high school classes, and category 4 for language teachers, including Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic, specialized teachers, and physical education teachers.

KTET 2024: Requirement

Applicants will need their registration number and password to download the KTET 2024 admit card. For verification purposes, candidates are required to bring their KTET 2024 admit card as well as a valid photo Id, such as an Aadhar card, Pan card, Voter Id, or Driving License.

KTET 2024 admit card: Steps to download

Applicants can follow below steps to download the KTET 2024 admit card:

• Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Press on the KTET 2024 admit card link on the homepage.

• You will be needed to fill in your login credentials.

• Your KTET 2024 admit card will be showcased on the screen.

• Download and take a printout of the KTET 2024 admit card.

KTET 2024: Helpline

Applicants must check and make sure that there is no mistake in their own details. On account of any error, they can contact the helpline number at 0471-2546800 or 2546832.

Candidates can go to the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in for any further details about the examination.

What is KTET?

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) test is held by Pareeksha Bhavan, Kerala twice a year to decide the eligibility of applicants having sufficient abilities to teach in Lower Primary and Upper Primary schools in Kerala.

KTET test is held as per the rules set by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Kerala alongside guidelines set forth by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE)/ Department of General Education/Government of Kerala.