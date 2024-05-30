NEET 2024: Answer key out on exams.nta.ac.in, raise objections till May 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2024 Answer Key. Alongside the provisional answer key, NTA has announced the students’ recorded responses. Students who showed up for the NEET UG 2024 exams can download the provisional answer key from the official site at exams.nta.ac.in.

To download the answer key students will require details, for example, their application number and date of birth. NTA has permitted students to raise objections against the provisional answer key till tomorrow, May 31, 2024.

NEET 2024: Insights

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergrad (NEET UG 2024) was held on Sunday, May 5, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

This time, over 24 lakh applicants showed up in the test from 4,750 centres situated in 571 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India.

NEET UG 2024 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Route to the link that says ‘NEET 2024 Answer Key’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Press on that link.

Step 4: Fill in the needed details and press on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: NEET UG 2024 Answer Key will be showcased on your screen.

Step 6: Download the answer key for your future use.

NEET UG 2024: Challenging Answer key

Applicants can likewise challenge the NEET UG 2024 answer key with a fee of Rs 200 which is non-refundable. They need to pay a charge to object to the response within the specified time. Applicants must recall that no issues and inquiries will be engaged after the arrival of the NEET UG final answer key.

NEET UG 2024: Helpline

Candidates can visit the NTA websites for further information about the NEET UG exam at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and nta.ac.in. For any support, they can contact 011-40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.