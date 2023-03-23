Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about downloading

The official release dates for the Board 10th Result 2023 have not yet been announced by the School Examination Board (BSEB). The official website, biharboardonline. .gov.in, will showcase the result of 2023. The BSEB class 10 exams began on February 14 and ended on February 22, 2023. Candidates can choose to pursue Higher Studies in their preferred fields if they pass the exam and score well. The Bihar Board 10th result for students who took the exam is now scheduled to be released by the BSEB. Approximately 16 lakh people from all over the state of Bihar have registered for the Bihar Board class 10th exam. The Bihar Board released the BSEB 10th Result in 2023 within 2-3 days of the announcement of the BSEB 12th Result, following the pattern set by the previous year. Based on this analysis, the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 could be out this week. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their scores will have the option to request a new evaluation of their answer sheets. Candidates who do not pass the Bihar Board class 10 exam will also have to take additional tests. Candidates need to meet all requirements for the given test to get their matriculation certificate.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Details to download

The official website for the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 will be http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/. Candidates will need to log in to the website and enter their roll number and roll code in order to view their BSEB class 10th results. The subject-by-subject marks, grades, personal information, and other significant information will all be included in the given result.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Online

To get their BSEB class 10th results in 2023, candidates should follow the instructions below:

• Visit the official website of BSEB at http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/.

• On the homepage, every notification will be available by the BSEB.

• Click the notification named "Release of BSEB Class 10 Result 2023." post that you'll land on a new page.

• Complete the required information, including the examination roll number and code, and then enter the security code that is shown on the screen.

• You will be able to see your scores in the Bihar Board Class 10th Result.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: SMS

Through their mobile SMS app, candidates can also check their Bihar Board 10th Result. To check the results using SMS, follow the steps below:

• Open the SMS application on your phone.

• Use the following format to write the message: BIHAR10 <space>ROLL-NUMBER.

• Make the message to 56263.

• The same number will be used by candidates to receive their Bihar board class 10th result in 2023.