K'taka SSLC exam 2023 for languages begins today. Check complete details



From 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 will be held in a single shift. It is recommended that students arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. For identity verification, candidates must bring the SSLC admit card 2023 and their school identification cards to the exam hall. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam for 2023 will begin today at the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Today, students will take their language exams. The Karnataka SSLC 2023 admit card could be downloaded by candidates until March 24, 2023.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2023: Student detail



This time, the exam has been given to 301 repeat candidates from the previous batch before 2010 as well. Before 2010, 15 private repeat candidates registered for the exam. This year 7,94,611 students will take the exams, including 20,750 repeat students, 18,272 private candidates, and 8,859 private repeat students.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2023: Exam detail

1. In the examination centres, students are not permitted to bring any kind of electronic device, including earphones, smartwatches, or mobile phones. All the students appearing in the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 must remember 3 points in the following:

2. Students appearing in the Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 should score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams.