Thursday, May 01, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10th, 12th result expected soon, check details

CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10th, 12th result expected soon, check details

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will soon be out on the official website. Students can download their results from the official website at cbse.gov.in. The exams were held from Feb 15 and Apr 4

CBSE board exams 2025

CBSE board exams 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBSE board exam results for Classes 10 and 12 will shortly be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the past trends, the results are anticipated to be released by the second week of May 2025. 
 
In due time, board authorities will disclose the precise day and timing of the release of CBSE Class 10th and 12th results. Students can get their results from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, as soon as they become available.
 
From February 15 to April 4, 2025, more than 42 lakh candidates across the country took part in the examinations. The UMANG app, DigiLocker, and cbse.gov.in are some of the official platforms where students can view their scorecards.
 

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Official websites to check

results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in

Also Read

Exam results, results

Gujarat NMMS Result 2025: When and where to check? Details inside

Exam results, results

CBSE Board 10, 12 result dates 2025: When and where to check? and more

students, student, School students

CBSE refutes paper leak claims as 'baseless,' warns against panic-mongering

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

CBSE board exam 2025 begins today: Dos, don'ts and final tips before exam

CBSE CTET 2024

CTET 2024: December result released at official website, steps to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
Route to the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025'.
It will navigate you to the login page. 
Fill in your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.
CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will display on the screen.
Download and save CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 for later reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to check via SMS?

Open the SMS app on your phone.
 
Type the message: CBSE10  (Example: CBSE10 1234567 01/01/2010 654321 789012)
 
Forward this SMS to 7738299899.
 
You will get your result as an SMS on the same number once it is processed.  ALSO READ: JKBOSE 10th results 2025 out: Check results, percentage, toppers list, more

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Details mentioned

Name of the candidate
Qualifying Status
Total Marks
Roll Number
Subject-wise Marks
Grade
CGPA.

CBSE board result 2025: What's next?

Students must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams. Those who are only a little bit short may get grace marks. Compartment exams are the result of failing to achieve the necessary pass percentage in one or two subjects. The exam cycle must be repeated if there are more failures.
 

More From This Section

Exam results, results

WB Madhyamik results 2025: Will the Class 10th results be out tomorrow

Student, Study, School, Class, Students

JKBOSE Class 12 result 2025 expected to be out by April 30 at jkbose.nic.in

Results, Exam results

JKBOSE 10th results 2025 out: Check results, percentage, toppers list, more

student

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; steps to download

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups

IIT-BHU signs MoU with Saras institute to offer foundation course in AI

Topics : CBSE result Class 10 results Class 12 results board exams exam results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayQ4 Results TodayUS Visa Delay NewsGold-Silver Price TodayJKBOSE 10th ResultRR vs MI Pitch ReportIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon