Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Received threat calls, asked police to find those behind it: Siddaramaiah

Received threat calls, asked police to find those behind it: Siddaramaiah

The CM said that police have been instructed to find out the culprits involved in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mandya (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has received threat calls, and has asked the police to find out those behind it and to take action against them.

"I too get threat calls, what to do? We have informed the police. We have asked the police to find those making threat calls and take action against them. Yes, I too have got (threat calls)," Siddaramaiah told reporters here responding to a question about Speaker U T Khader allegedly getting a threat call.

The CM said that police have been instructed to find out the culprits involved in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru at the earliest and to arrest them and take action. 

 

Stating that he is yet to know the reason for the killing, Siddaramaiah said, "He (Shetty) was said to be a rowdy sheeter. It needs to be checked. After the murder, I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent ADGP (Law and Order) to Mangaluru."  "Whether it is preplanned or not is yet to be known. Once the investigation is complete it will be known. BJP always keeps looking for such incidents to play politics over it," he said in response to a question.

Questioning BJP over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, and asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone there, Siddaramaiah wanted to know, "is it not a security lapse?" 

  "I was told that not even a single police or security personnel was present at the spot where the terror attack took place. If no security was there, what does it mean? Hundreds of tourists go there, shouldn't police be present at such a place?" he asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vizhinjam Port Commissioning, PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port, says capacity to triple by 2028

Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam International Seaport- Know everything about

Modi, Narendra Modi

'PM Modi has our full support', says US on Pahalgam terror attack

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Odisha to set up greenfield airport at Paradip, heliports in 14 districts

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi commissions Vizhinjam seaport, calls it key to economic growth

Topics : Siddaramaiah Karnataka Karnataka government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon