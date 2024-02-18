Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kerala CM urges global standards in research for education institutions

The CM also shared a dream of Kerala being recognised as a hub of higher education in the country and abroad

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Press Trust of India Kozhikode (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday stressed on the need for a serious introspection of the inability of the state in achieving global standards in the area of research.
He said his government has been spending huge amount in the research sector for the last three years and it is not seen as an expense but as an investment for the future.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kerala is the state which spends the highest amount for disbursing scholarship to students, he remarked while addressing a gathering ahead of an interaction with select college students at the Malabar Christian College here.
"We should think seriously about Kerala's inability to attain world-class standards in the area of research. We are failing to achieve in-house excellence. We should think about it seriously and suggest solutions," he said.
Listing various programmes implemented by the Left government in the higher education sector, the Chief Minister said their objective was not superficial changes but thorough reforms in tune with changing time.
With the introduction of the four-year-long degree course in the state from next academic year, the present education system at the arts and science colleges would become more efficient and student-centric, he said.
Pointing out that a multi-disciplinary approach is the focus in the higher education sector worldwide, Vijayan said his government is making effective interventions in the area with an aim to prepare the young generation for future challenges.
The CM also shared a dream of Kerala being recognised as a hub of higher education in the country and abroad.
Higher Education Minister R Bindhu presided over the function.

Also Read

Kerala far ahead in ensuring justice to victims: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Congress alleges corruption in cancellation of Kerala power contracts

UNESCO's tag for Kozhikode testament to rich literary heritage: CM Vijayan

Kerala is at forefront of promoting knowledge sector: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Death threat to Kerala CM Vijayan received over phone at state police HQ

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 announced at sbi.co.in, details inside

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 board exams started, check instructions

Indian students turning away from British universities, shows data

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala government Kerala Indian education Research study Educational institutes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon