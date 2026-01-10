NIIT Learning Systems acquires US-based SweetRush in $26 million deal

NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT Managed Training Services) on Saturday announced it has acquired SweetRush, a US-based firm that provides AI-led custom learning experience design and strategic training interventions, for a total consideration of up to $ 26 million.

The acquisition was made through a wholly-owned subsidiary, NIIT (USA), Inc., according to a release.

The aggregate $ 26 million tag includes annual performance-based earnouts over the next five years, subject to certain customary adjustments in accordance with definitive agreements.

Headquartered in San Francisco, USA, SweetRush was founded in 2001 by Arturo Schwartzberg and Andrei Hedstrom. It operates with over 100 team members and an extended pool of industry experts across the United States and Costa Rica, supported by a broader pool of learning professionals.

"The union brings together SweetRush's custom, AI-enabled, human-centred learning experience design with NIIT's global managed learning scale," NIIT Learnings' release said.

The acquisition supports NIIT Managed Training Services' (NIIT MTS) growth strategy through an expanded services portfolio, including strategic learning interventions, certification solutions, and talent solutions.

It offers the opportunity to convert project-based relationships into longer-duration, annuity-like managed learning engagements by extending NIIT's broader Managed Learning Services platform to SweetRush's client base.

Sapnesh Lalla, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, said: "Together, we will offer clients the best of human-centred learning craft and global operational scale, powered by technology and AI." Danielle Hart, Chief Executive Officer, SweetRush, said the company's culture and craft have always been rooted in care, innovation, and business transformation.

"Joining NIIT gives us a larger platform to serve clients globally while staying true to what makes SweetRush distinctive - human-centred learning design and experiences that drive business-critical outcomes," Hart said.