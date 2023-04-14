close

NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard

NTA declared UGC NET 2023 result on Thursday evening. Candidates can download the UGC NET scorecard from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Representative Image (ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
The National Testing Agency declared on Thursday, April 13 result for the Union Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) for December 2022.

Around 8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, and they can check and download their results from the official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Together with the UGC NET 2023 result, NTA and UGC also released the cut-off percentile for all 83 subjects in the UGC NET exams.

UGC NET exam 2023

NTA conducted the UGC NET December exam from February 21, 2023, to March 16. The 83-subjects exam was held for December 2022 cycle. As many as 834,537 candidates wrote the UGC NET exam in 183 cities in India, NTA said.

NTA said, "Phase I was conducted from 21 to 24 February 2023, Phase II was conducted from 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023, Phase III was conducted from 03 to 06 March 2023, Phase IV was conducted from 11 to 12 March 2023 and Phase-V was conducted from 13 to 16 March 2023."

UGC passing criteria

According to Union Grant Commission policy, 6 per cent of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified.

How to check and download UGC NET 2023 exam results?

Here are the simple and easy steps to check and download UGC NET 2023 exam results.
  • Step 1. Visit the official website of UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2. Check for the result link and click on it.
  • Step 3. Fill in your all credentials and click on submit button.
  • Step 4. The UGC NET 2023 exam results will appear on your screen.
  • Step 5. You can check and download the UGC NET result scorecard for future reference.


First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

