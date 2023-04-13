Osmania University Results 2023: Check complete result at osmania.ac.in

According to university rules, students must pass with 45 per cent marks or face a backlog examination. The first-semester exam was held at Osmania University February 17 to March 3, 2023.

Osmania University announced on April 12 results of the first-semester examination in online mode for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. and BBA courses. At osmania.ac.in, students can view their first-semester grades. To access their results, they must use their exam hall ID and password.