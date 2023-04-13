Osmania University Results 2023: Check complete result at osmania.ac.in

Osmania University announced on April 12 results of the first-semester examination in online mode for B.A., B.Sc., B.Com. and BBA courses. At osmania.ac.in, students can view their first-semester grades. To access their results, they must use their exam hall ID and password.
According to university rules, students must pass with 45 per cent marks or face a backlog examination. The first-semester exam was held at Osmania University February 17 to March 3, 2023.
Candidates need to use their enrolment number and password to access the results. Today, April 12, 2023, the B.Sc., B.Com., BBA and BA course results were released by Osmania University. The updates indicate that the first-semester exam was given in February 2023.
Osmania University Results 2023: Steps to check
Candidates need to take a look at their BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BA exam result at the website at osmania.ac.in. To download OU semester results, they can follow these steps:
• Visit the official site at osmania.ac.in
• Check the examination section on the homepage.
• Click on the course to open a new page.
• Sign in with your enrollment number and password.
• The Osmania University result for the first semester will appear on the screen. Save the marksheet for later use by downloading it.