APSC Prelims Result 2023 is out: Check APSC result in detail, Merit list

The APSC Prelims Result 2023 was released on Wednesday by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on its official website. As many as 10,148 candidates have met the requirements to take the Mains exam. At apsc.nic.in, candidates who took the APSC CCE 2023 preliminary assessment can confirm and get their APSC Prelims Result 2023.
APSC Prelims Result 2023: Steps to check
Candidates who registered online for the APSC CEE Exam will be able to download their merit list from the website following the official announcement. Candidates must be aware that the organization releases a merit list with the preliminary exam results.
If their names are included on that merit list in the APSC Prelims Result 2023, they will be eligible to apply for the APSC CCE (Mains) Exam. Candidates can either download the APSC CCE merit list from the official website or follow the instructions to obtain it.
Candidates who showed up for the APSC Prelims exam 2023 can follow the steps instructed below and download the merit list PDF of the candidates qualifying for the APSC Prelims test by checking the APSC Prelims Result 2023.
• Go to the APSC official site which is open at https://apsc.nic.in/.
• Candidates must click the link for the APSC Prelims Result 2023.
Also Read
ICAI CA November 2022 PQC-IRM exam postponed; check revised schedule
Kerala Samastha exam results announced: Here's how to check and download
Microsoft partners with Adobe to bring Acrobat PDF tech to Edge in March
JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format
TS Inter Exams 2023 to begin today: check every detail with instructions
NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief
National Credit Framework: What is it, how will it work and more
TS TOSS hall ticket 2023 released: Here's how to check and download
Skill ministry launches digital version of employability skills curriculum
JKBOSE 8th result 2023: Get full details on official website in PDF format
• A PDF version of the APSC Prelims Result 2023 will appear on your screen. You can look for your name on the PDF.
• You can also download the APSC Prelims Result 2023 and save the PDF.
APSC Prelims Result 2023: Cutoff
Candidates should be aware that the Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) 2023 was held offline by the Assam Public Service Commission on March 26, 2023. In the General Studies section, there were two papers and 200 MCQs.
Both papers carry 400 marks, and those who took the preliminary exam can find the official cutoff marks and their results on the APSC website. For the general category, this cutoff score for the prelims in 2023 is expected to be between 278 and 282.
APSC Prelims Result 2023: Merit list
The Assam Public Service Commission will officially release the Merit List online at https://www.apsc.nic.in/. It will include the information of candidates who obtained at least the cutoff marks in the preliminary exam, which was held on March 26, 2023. Only those who are shortlisted will be eligible to take the Main Exam. Once the preliminary exam results are made public, candidates can download the link in PDF form.