APSC Prelims Result 2023 is out: Check APSC result in detail, Merit list

APSC Prelims Result 2023: Steps to check

Candidates who registered online for the APSC CEE Exam will be able to download their merit list from the website following the official announcement. Candidates must be aware that the organization releases a merit list with the preliminary exam results.

The APSC Prelims Result 2023 was released on Wednesday by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on its official website. As many as 10,148 candidates have met the requirements to take the Mains exam. At apsc.nic.in, candidates who took the APSC CCE 2023 preliminary assessment can confirm and get their APSC Prelims Result 2023.