Business Standard
Home / Education / News / MP Board 2025: Time table for class 5 and class 8 out at official website

MP Board 2025: Time table for class 5 and class 8 out at official website

MP Board TimetabState Education Centre, Madhya Pradesh has announced MP Class 5,8 Annual Exam 2025 timetable. The timetable can be viewed on the official website of MPBSE at educationportal.mp.gov.in

MP Board 2025

MP Board 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

MP Board 5th, 8th Datsheet 2025 Out: The schedule for the 2025 Class 5 and Class 8 board exams has been formally released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE). Students can now access the detailed date sheet on the Madhya Pradesh State Education Portal. To view and download the entire schedule, students preparing for these exams are advised to visit the official website at educationportal.mp.gov.in.
 
On February 24, 2025, the MP Board exams for Classes 5 and 8 are expected to start. Examinations for Class 5 will end on March 1, 2025, while Class 8 examinations will end on March 5. From 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, a single afternoon shift will be used for all exams. 
 

MP Class 5, 8, 2025 datesheet: How to download?

To download the datesheet, given below are the steps to follow:
 
    • Go to the official website of MP education portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in.
    • Press on MP Class 5, 8 Annual Exam 2025 datesheet link available on the home page.
    • A new page will display where candidates can view the dates.

More From This Section

Delhi University

DU Recruitment 2024: Registration opens for 137 non-teaching positions

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

NTA to conduct only higher education entrance exams from 2025: Pradhan

SBI Clerk 2024

SBI Clerk 2024 Notification for 13,735 Junior Associates posts announced

students, student, School students

NCERT textbooks to get cheaper next year as printing capacity triples

Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET in online or pen-paper mode: Decision expected soon, says Pradhan

    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

MP Board Exams 2025: Timetable

MP Board Class 5 Time Table 2025
 
- 24 February 2025: First Language - Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi
- 27 February 2025: Additional Language - Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi
- 28 February 2025: Environmental Studies (EVS)
- 1 March 2025: Second Language - English, Hindi. 
 
MP Board Class 8 Time Table 2025
 
- 24 February 2025: First Language - Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi
- 25 February 2025: Mathematics or Music (for visually impaired)
- 28 February 2025: Science
- 1 March 2025: Social Science
- 4 March 2025: Second Language - Hindi, English, Urdu, Marathi
- 5 March 2025: Third Language - Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Gujarati, or Painting (for the deaf and dumb).

MP Board Exams 2025: Guidelines 

    • In order to prevent any problems, students have been advised to arrive at their exam centre prior. Also, they have to make sure they have their admit cards with them. To prevent confusion on test day, it is also crucial that students become familiar with the course schedule and exam dates.
 
    • Students are encouraged to frequently check the official Madhya Pradesh Education Portal at educationportal.mp.gov.in for any updates or modifications to the schedule.
 
    • In order to effectively plan their studies for the 2025 board exams, students should take advantage of this publication as a crucial step.
 

Also Read

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

MP CM awards Rs 25.39 cr to athletes, promises statewide sports complexes

Exam

MP recruitment exam: Candidate scores 101.66/100; protests erupt in Indore

Jitu Patwari, Madhya Pradesh Congress President

MP Assembly's winter session begins Monday; Cong to protest farmers' woes

suicide

MP bizman-wife death: Suicide note mentions harassment by ED, BJP leaders

Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot demands MoU regarding PKC-ERCP project be made public

Topics : Madhya Pradesh Indian education Education and career

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon