Business Standard
Home / Education / News / Odisha OPSC PGT Admit Card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

Odisha OPSC PGT Admit Card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

The OPSC has released the admit cards for the written examination of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) recruitment. The exams will take place on September 15, September 29, and October 6, 2024

NTA releases the JEE Mains 2024 exam city intimation slip

Odisha OPSC PGT Admit Card 2024 has been released

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the admit cards for the written recruitment drive aimed at filling the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The examination is scheduled to take place on September 15, September 29 and October 6, 2024. 

Candidates who have applied for the PGT positions can download their admit cards from the official website, i.e., opsc.gov.in. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1375 posts out of which 53 posts are reserved for Persons with Disability (with permanent disability being 40 per cent and more), 41 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen and 14 posts are reserved for Sports persons. 
 

When will the examination take place?

The exam will take place on September 15, 29 and October 6, 2024, in three shifts – 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The PwD category candidates will get an extra 20 minutes per hour in each session (i.e., 9 am to 11.40 pm for 1st session, 12 noon to 2.40 pm and 3.30 pm to 6.10 for 3rd session).

Selection Process

Candidates' qualifications will be based on their performance in a written examination which will be held in an objective (MCQ) pattern in nature consisting of three papers, a personality test and an interview. 

How to download the OPSC PGT admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the OPSC PGT admit card 2024:

More From This Section

ICAI India

CA November 2024: ICAI to restart application window for Final, PQC exams

youngsters

NTA UGC NET answer key 2024 objection window closes today, check details

Exam, National exam

SSC CGL 2024: Exam 2024 begins today, view full guidelines, other details

NEET exam

NEET UG 2024: Karnataka KCET Round 2 Counselling started, view details

student, studying, education, college, kota

Over 300 companies from 20 countries to participate in Didac India 2024

  • First, visit the official website, opsc.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the "What's New" section.
  • You can download the admission section under the announcement for "Download Admission Certificate, Subject Codes, Programme of Exam & Instructions for the Written Examination scheduled to be held for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate Teacher (Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24)".
  • Enter your login credentials
  • You can download and take a printout of your copy for future reference. 

What are the details mentioned in your admit cards?

The admit card will have some important details like the candidate's number, roll number, exam date and time, and exam venue. Candidates should check all the details carefully and ensure that all the information is correct.

It is recommended that candidates should download their admit card in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. For any updates or information, candidates are required to visit the official website or contact the commission. 

Also Read

CBSE

CBSE begins Class 10, 12 board exams registration process, check details

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Research should be encouraged in education system, says President Murmu

Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar

All books calling Akbar great will be burnt: Rajasthan education minister

S Jaishankar

University of Southampton to open campus in Gurgaon: What you must know

Topics : Indian education Admit Card Teachers Odisha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon