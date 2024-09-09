Odisha OPSC PGT Admit Card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) released the admit cards for the written recruitment drive aimed at filling the posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). The examination is scheduled to take place on September 15, September 29 and October 6, 2024.

Candidates who have applied for the PGT positions can download their admit cards from the official website, i.e., opsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1375 posts out of which 53 posts are reserved for Persons with Disability (with permanent disability being 40 per cent and more), 41 posts are reserved for Ex-Servicemen and 14 posts are reserved for Sports persons.

When will the examination take place?

The exam will take place on September 15, 29 and October 6, 2024, in three shifts – 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM, 12.00 noon to 2.00 PM, and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The PwD category candidates will get an extra 20 minutes per hour in each session (i.e., 9 am to 11.40 pm for 1st session, 12 noon to 2.40 pm and 3.30 pm to 6.10 for 3rd session).

Selection Process

Candidates' qualifications will be based on their performance in a written examination which will be held in an objective (MCQ) pattern in nature consisting of three papers, a personality test and an interview.

How to download the OPSC PGT admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the OPSC PGT admit card 2024:

First, visit the official website, opsc.gov.in

On the home page, check for the "What's New" section.

You can download the admission section under the announcement for "Download Admission Certificate, Subject Codes, Programme of Exam & Instructions for the Written Examination scheduled to be held for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate Teacher (Advt. No. 25 of 2023-24)".

Enter your login credentials

You can download and take a printout of your copy for future reference.

What are the details mentioned in your admit cards?

The admit card will have some important details like the candidate's number, roll number, exam date and time, and exam venue. Candidates should check all the details carefully and ensure that all the information is correct.

It is recommended that candidates should download their admit card in advance to avoid last-minute hassle. For any updates or information, candidates are required to visit the official website or contact the commission.