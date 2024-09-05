Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / CBSE begins Class 10, 12 board exams registration process, check details

CBSE begins Class 10, 12 board exams registration process, check details

The registration process for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2025 begins today and the last date to register is October 4. The exams will begin from February 15, 2025

CBSE

CBSE

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started the registration process for the 2025 Class 10, 12 board examinations. Students in classes 10 and 12 need to fill the forms and register for the board examinations. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Schools affiliated with the board will need to process the same and submit the candidate's list or LOC. The registration process will be conducted through the Pareeksha Sangam portal on parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.
The registration process has started today, September 5, 2024, and it will remain open till October 4, 2024. All the schools should submit the LOC before the last date along with the stipulated fee for the upcoming examinations. However, visually impaired students will be exempted from paying class 10, and 12 board examinations. 

More From This Section

IBPS RRB PO 2024

IBPS RRB PO 2024: Prelims exam result declared at ibps.in, check details

NEET UG 2024 Counselling

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration for round 2 to begin from today

Online education (Photo: Bloomberg)

CSIR UGC NET 2024 results expected to be out soon, check details here

Exam, National exam

TNPSC Group 2 hall ticket released, here's how to check and download

AP ICET 2024

AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

In case schools miss the last date, they can still submit the LOC by October 15 with a late fee of Rs 2000 per child. Hence, students should complete the registration process for the academic year 2024-25 with the applicable fee. 
The details should be carefully filled in on the class 10 and 12 registration forms. It is important to note that the information provided at the registration will be used by the board in all the official documents such as mark sheets and roll numbers that will be issued. Any such discrepancy can lead to further errors in the CBSE official documents. 
All the parents and students are also being advised carefully before submitting student registration. Students can only appear for the board examination of the subject as per the LOC submitted. Changes in the subject will not be entertained at a later date, as per CBSE. 
The board examination will begin on February 15, 2025 and the tentative date sheet will be out in the month of November or December, 2024. 

Sample papers out 

CBSE has also released the sample for class 10 and 12 board examinations. Students can also check their CBSE 2024 sample question paper through the official website. 

Also Read

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Research should be encouraged in education system, says President Murmu

Rajasthan Education Minister, Madan Dilawar

All books calling Akbar great will be burnt: Rajasthan education minister

S Jaishankar

University of Southampton to open campus in Gurgaon: What you must know

ICAI India

ICAI releases CA Inter admit cards 2024, here's how to check and download

Topics : Indian education CBSE exam CBSE class 12 Class 10 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon