Research should be encouraged in education system, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed the need to encourage research in the education system, and said research scholars in India are capable of finding solutions to the problems not only faced by the country but by the world.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 gives impetus to research, she noted.

The president was speaking at the 21st convocation ceremony at the Symbiosis International (Deemed University) here. "I am confident that the young generation is working hard towards the development of the country. People of the country possess a lot of talent and skill. I want you to understand the requirements of the society and using your knowledge, come up with solutions that can help in the development of the masses, especially those who are marginalised, and it can encourage sustainability," Murmu said.