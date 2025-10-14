Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Over a dozen projects underway as DU undertakes ₹1,912 cr campus revamp

Over a dozen projects underway as DU undertakes ₹1,912 cr campus revamp

The projects include new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries and a cultural centre aimed at strengthening academic and residential facilities for students

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Delhi University is witnessing one of its largest infrastructure overhauls, with more than a dozen major construction projects underway at an estimated cost of Rs 1,912.15 crore, according to officials.

The projects include new campuses, academic blocks, hostels, libraries and a cultural centre aimed at strengthening academic and residential facilities for students.

A senior DU official said the initiative reflects the university's commitment to "placing students at the heart of development." Several projects are nearing completion, while others will be ready in the coming years.

At the Dhaka campus in North-West Delhi, an Institution of Eminence Hostel is being built at a cost of Rs 332.83 crore to accommodate 1,436 students in a nine-storey, gender-inclusive residential block. The Computer Centre and Faculty of Technology buildings are also in the final stages of completion.

 

The Surajmal Vihar (East Campus) project includes a new Law Academic Block at an estimated cost of Rs 373 crore on a 15.25-acre site. It will house 60 classrooms, six moot courts, computer labs and cafeterias, offering programmes such as LLB, LLM and an integrated five-year law course.

On the South Campus, a new academic building that will cost Rs 24.6 crore and an expansion of the Geetanjali Girls Hostel costing Rs 11.23 crore have been approved.

The Dwarka (West Campus) project includes an academic block costing Rs 107 crore, while a new Veer Savarkar College is coming up in Najafgarh's Roshanpura village for Rs 140 crore.

A Cultural Activity Centre with facilities for theatre, music and performing arts has also been approved near Shankar Lal Hall, to be built by the CPWD.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

