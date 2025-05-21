Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Jamia Millia Islamia's free coaching for UPSC 2026: Know dates, eligibility

Jamia Millia Islamia's free coaching for UPSC 2026: Know dates, eligibility

Jamia Millia Islamia has started registration for free UPSC coaching programme 2026 for minorities, SC/ST, and women. Candidates can apply for the coaching till May 28.

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jamia Millia Islamia's free UPSC 2026 Coaching: Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) is inviting applications for its free UPSC Civil Services coaching programme for the 2026 batch.
 
This coaching is specially designed for candidates from minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and all women applicants. 
 
The last date to apply is May 28, 2025, through the official website: admission.jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia Free coaching and hostel facilities for UPSC preparation

RCA provides free residential coaching for both Prelims and Mains of the UPSC Civil Services Exam. The program includes:
  • Over 500 hours of classroom teaching
  • Mock tests and interviews
  • Mentoring by former officers and successful candidates
  • 24/7 library access
  • Free Wi-Fi
  • Compulsory hostel accommodation (given based on merit if too many apply)
A non-refundable fee of Rs 6,000 is to be paid during admission for maintenance (₹1,000 per month for six months).
 

Also Read

Jamia Millia Islamia

After JNU, Jamia suspends MoU with Turkish institutions citing security

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia's free UPSC coaching helps 32 aspirants clear civil services exam

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia hikes fees by up to 41% across courses for 2025-26

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia warns students against raising slogans against PM Modi, govt agencies

army, naxal, Chhattisgarh, bastar, security forces

Who was Basavaraju, the Maoist chief killed in Chhattisgarh encounter?

 
There are only 100 seats available this year. 

Jamia's free UPSC 2026 coaching: Important dates

  • Last Date to Apply: May 28, 2025
  • Edit Application Window: May 29–30, 2025
  • Entrance Test (GS + Essay): June 15, 2025
  • Written Test Result (Tentative): July 14, 2025
  • Interview Round: July 21 – August 2, 2025
  • Final Selection List: August 8, 2025
  • Deadline for Admission Formalities: August 18, 2025
The entrance test will be held in 12 cities: Delhi, Jaipur, Srinagar, Jammu, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Calicut. 

Jamia's free UPSC 2026 coaching: Eligibility and application fee

  • Who can apply: SC, ST, women, and candidates from minority communities?
  • Application fee: Rs 1,200 + bank charges
  • Apply at: admission.jmi.ac.in

Entrance Test Details

  • The entrance test includes two papers:
  • General Studies (Objective type)
  • Essay Writing, based on the UPSC pattern
The exam will be held in English, Hindi, and Urdu, and will test your general knowledge, critical thinking, and writing skills. The duration of the exam is 3 hours.

About RCA

Started in 2010 under a UGC scheme, RCA is run by Jamia’s Centre for Coaching and Career Planning (CC&CP). So far, it has helped nearly 300 students get selected in top services like IAS, IPS, and IFS, and over 300 more join other important roles in CAPF, IB, RBI, and various state-level exams.
 
Shruti Sharma, who topped the UPSC exam in 2021, is one of the academy’s well-known alumni.

More From This Section

Exam results

CHSE Odisha 12th results 2025 released today at orissaresults.nic.in

Results, Exam results

Odisha CHSE Class 12th results 2025 to be out today at chseodisha.nic.in

university, college, education, education loan

Maharashtra FYJC 2025 11th admissions begin today at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

HPBOSE revising Class 12 results due to answer key discrepancies in English

Banu Mushtaq

Who is Banu Mushtaq, first Kannada author to win International Booker?

Topics : UPSC Jamia Millia Islamia University coaching

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon