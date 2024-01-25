Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pariksha Pe Charcha: UGC urges colleges to make arrangements for telecast

The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place this year in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested higher education institutions to post information about 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which will take place on January 29 at 11 am. The university body has asked the institutions to make necessary arrangements for watching the telecast or webcast of the programme. The seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place this year in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The event is organised every year for school students of classes 6 to 12 for their overall development and to help them overcome exam stress.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At the event, the Prime Minister advices on how to pass board examinations and entrance exams in a stress-free manner. He encourages students, parents, and teachers to view exams from the right perspective rather than making them seem difficult.

Over 22.6 million students registered for the event, in addition to 1,493,000 teachers and over 596,000 parents.

The interaction will be broadcast live on Doordarshan through DD National, DD News, and DD India, etc. Besides this, all major private channels also telecast the programme live.

The telecast will also be available through live airing on radio channels such as All India Radio Medium Wave, AJI India Radio FM Channel, live web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan, MyGoV.in and YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MoE.

Also Read

UGC proposal allows postgraduate students flexibility in selecting courses

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

UGC issues guidelines on safe environment for women in institutions

UGC declares list of 20 universities identified as 'fake'; 8 in Delhi

NTA releases admit card for JEE Mains 2024 B Tech/BE Paper 1: Details here

WBBSE to decide on representation for Class 10 exams timing change today

Soren lays foundation stone for Rs 5,000-crore private university in Ranchi

SAI Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 214 Coach and other positions

UPPSC PCS exam 2023 result announced, here's how to check and download

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Pariksha Par Charcha UGC BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNational Voters' DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon