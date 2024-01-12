Rajasthan Board Class 5, 8 board exam 2024 registration to begin today

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has released the registration date for RBSE Class 5th, and 8th exams 2024. The registration process will begin on January 12, 2024.

Interested candidates can apply for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 exams for the academic session 2023-24, which you can apply on the official website, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The last date to register for class 5th and 8th board exams is January 31, 2024.

The RBSE Class 5th and Class 8th board examination 2024 is likely to be held in April and students interested in the board examination can fill out and submit the application form.

While submitting the examination form, students need to upload important documents, like passport-size photos, images of their signature, etc.

Apart from this, the Rajasthan Board is all set to conduct class 10th and 12th exams in 2024. These exams will take place from February 15 to April 10. Class 10th and 12th board exams will take place in two shifts, i.e., 9 am to 12:15 pm, and the second shift will be held from 12:45 pm to 4 pm.

How to register for Class 5th, 8th exam 2024?

Step 1: Visit the official website, i.e., https://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page, check for the RBSE class 5, 8 exam registration 2024.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit your details

Step 4: Fill out the examination form for classes 5 and 8.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, RBSE conducted the Class 5 examination from April 13 to 21 and released the results on June 1. Around 14 lakh students appeared for the examination out of which 2,71.679 received Grade A, 7,77,769 received Grade B, and 3,68,817 in Grade C and 10,28 got Grade D. The overall pass percentage is recorded at 97.30 per cent.

Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examinations in 2023 from March 21 to April 11.