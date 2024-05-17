JEE Advanced 2024: IIT Madras announces hall ticket at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has announced the admit card for JEE Advanced 2024 on May 17. Applicants who will show up for the Joint Entrance exam Advanced can download their hall ticket from its official site at jeeadv.ac.in. The link was activated at 10 am today. Candidates can download the IIT JEE admit card till 2.30 pm on May 26, 2024.

According to the official site, the copy of students' responses will be accessible on the site on May 31, 2024. The online display of provisional answer keys will end on June 2, 2024. The objection window will stay open till June 3, 2024. The results and final answer key will be accessible on June 9, 2024.

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

All those students who need to download the admit card can follow the given steps below:

• Go to the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv.ac.in.

• On the home page, press on JEE Advanced 2024 admit card link available.

• A new page will be displayed where students can fill in the login details.

• Press on submit and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

IIT JEE Advanced Admit Card: Candidate’s details

The admit card will bear the following details of the candidate:

• Name,

• Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024,

• Address for correspondence

• Photograph,

• Signature,

• Date of birth,

• Category.

In addition, the admit card will comprise the name and address of the exam centre issued to the candidate.

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2024: Insights

The IIT JEE admit card link will be accessible for download on the official site till 2.30 pm on May 26, 2024. JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be held on May 26, 2024. The exam comprises two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours each.

It is necessary to appear in both the papers. The test will be held in two shifts i.e. Paper 1 will be held in the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held in the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

What is JEE Advanced?

JEE Advanced is the second-stage test (after JEE Main) for aspiring IIT candidates. Keep in mind, just the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Main get to challenge JEE Advanced. It's your doorway to the esteemed IITs. The test is conducted yearly by one of the 7 IITs or IISc Bangalore in CBT mode, under the aegis of the Joint Admission Board (JAB). It offers the following:

• Entry to undergraduate programs like B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Sc, etc.

• Open to Integrated Master's and Dual Degree programs.

• Seat selection via JoSAA on the basis of JEE Advanced rank and preference.