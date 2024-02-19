RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 5696 posts, check details

Today is the last day to apply for 5696 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the online registration process for 5695 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) vacancies today, February 19, 2024. The board had started the registration process for the same on January 20, 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the online application on RRB's official website, i.e., https://www.recruitmentrrb.in.

Candidates who didn't apply for the registration can do it before the last date lapses today. The recruitment drive aims to fill the 5696 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) in under 21 zones of the Indian Railways.

The selection of candidates will take place in five stages which will begin with Computer Based Test (CBT 1 and CBT 2) followed by Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME) at the end.

What is the candidate's age limit for RRB ALP 2024?

Candidates applying for RRB ALP must be above 21 years old and below 30 years old for general candidates. Candidates must have been born between December 02, 1993 and December 01, 2002, to apply for the RRB ALP posts. Reserve Category candidates will get some relaxation for the upper age limit as per government regulations.

What is the fee charged to apply for the RRB ALP 2024 posts?

The fee structure to apply for the RRB ALP posts is Rs 250 for SC, ex-servicemen, Female, Minority, EBC, and Transgender categories, while for other candidates the fee is Rs 500.

What are the documents required for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024?

Candidates need to take a colour passport-size photograph in JPEG format within 30-70 kb format.

A scanned signature in JPEG (30-70 KB).

SC, ST certificate (If applicable) in PDF format not more than 500 kb. SC, ST certificate is needed for free train travel pass only.

RRB asked candidates to take at least 12 copies of the photograph which will be required in the later stages.

How to apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for RRB ALP recruitment 2024: