RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out for graduate level exam at rrb.digialm.com

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 has been released. Candidates can check and download their admit cards through the official website, rrb.digialm.com

Train, Indian Railway

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 out (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the admit card for the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025. 
 
Candidates scheduled to appear for the examination can check and download their hall tickets from the official website, rrb.digialm.com, using their login credentials.
 
As per the announced schedule, the RRB NTPC examination for undergraduate posts will be conducted from June 29 to July 21, 2025. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre for entry.

How to check and download the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download your admit card:
 
  • Visit the official link: rrb.digialm.com/SMBPortal/Login
  • Enter your user ID and password
  • The RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card will appear on the screen
  • Download and save the PDF
  • Take a printout for the exam day

What are the details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025?

Here is the list of details mentioned in the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025:
  • Candidate's Name & Photograph
  • Roll Number & Registration Number
  • Exam Date & Shift
  • Exam Slot & Session
  • Reporting Time
  • Exam Centre & Landmark
  • Nearest Railway Station & Google Map Link
  • Candidate’s Signature & Invigilator’s Signature
  • Signature by Chairman
  • Exam Trade

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Important guidelines for students

  • Arrive at the exam centre at least 1 hour before the reporting time.
  • Carry a valid photo ID proof (Aadhar card, Driving License, etc.).
  • Electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches are strictly prohibited.
  • Double-check all details on your admit card for accuracy.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

